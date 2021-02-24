Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Worktime

Worktime

Jazz Trumpet Club

2-Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Worktime

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:42

2

Jazz Trumpet Relax

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:32

3

Smooth Jazz

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:22

4

Below

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:26

5

Infusion

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:45

6

Show of Love

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:30

7

Never Getting Old

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:19

8

Trumpet and Jazz

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:48

9

Belongs the Heart

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:27

10

Dizzy Club

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:47

11

Love Like Crazy

Jazz Trumpet Club

4:02

12

Memory

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:30

13

Boogie Woogie Trumpet

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:24

14

Right Out Of A Dream

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:44

15

Blue Heartache

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:47

16

Happy Hour

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:50

17

Soft Trumpet Jazz

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:22

18

Alright With Me

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:28

19

Cornet Shop Jazz

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:14

20

The Memphis Jazz Scene

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:47

21

Jazz for Miles Davis

Jazz Trumpet Club

4:08

22

Heavy Heart

Jazz Trumpet Club

4:10

23

Jazz Time

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:32

24

Freshly Ground Jazz

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:45

25

Jazz Trumpet Mornings

Jazz Trumpet Club

4:01

26

Small Matter

Jazz Trumpet Club

4:01

27

Romantic (Jazz Music)

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:32

28

Sunflower

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:33

29

Size It Up

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:56

30

French Roasted with a Hint of Chocolate

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:57

31

New York

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:26

32

West End Jazz

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:33

33

Jazz Sensation

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:47

34

Relax and Trumpet

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:22

35

Twilight

Jazz Trumpet Club

3:39

