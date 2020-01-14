Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classical for Dogs: Piano Music, Calm Down Your Animal

Classical for Dogs: Piano Music, Calm Down Your Animal

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2020

1

De Te La Vita Prende Ogni Splendore

Bevan Manson

3:36

2

E. Satie Gymnopedie No. 3

A-P-M Productions

2:15

3

Clair de Lune

A-P-M Productions

4:41

4

Beethoven Sonatina No 1 in G Major

Jonathan Geer

3:28

5

E. Satie Gnossienne No. 1

A-P-M Productions

3:26

6

C. Debussy the Girl With the Flaxen Hair

A-P-M Productions

2:13

7

Shattered

Music Candy

2:40

8

Prelude in C

Jeff Van Devender

4:33

9

Beethovens Moonlight Sonata

Laura Sanz

1:33

10

Debussy Reverie (Dream)

Sherry Shieh

4:09

11

A Piano Sonata

Zev Weinstein

3:21

12

Nocturne

Andrey Vinogradov

3:52

13

Etude No 3-Un Sospiro

Laura Sanz

2:57

14

Gymnopedie No. 3

Matt Starling

3:15

15

Classical Piano. Nocturne By Micheuz, G. 1857

Alexey Kaleynikov

3:55

16

Classical Piano. Nocturne By Meyer. 1852

Alexey Kaleynikov

2:29

17

Classical Piano. Nocturne Lake Como By Galos. 1877

Alexey Kaleynikov

2:49

18

Gnossienne 1 Erik Satie

Jerome Chauvel

3:50

19

BACH PARTITA IN B FLAT MAJOR

Abby Mettry

7:59

20

LISZT GRANDES ETUDES DE PAGANINI

Abby Mettry

2:33

21

Delicate Mysterious Piano

Brian McGravey

2:10

