Альбом
Постер альбома Tribute to Neil Young

Tribute to Neil Young

Remy Marietti, Blue Coast

LEPM DIGITAL  • Поп-музыка  • 2016

1

My My Hey Hey

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:53

2

A Man Needs a Maid

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:22

3

Pocahontas

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

4:48

4

Alabama

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:13

5

Harvest

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:10

6

Heart of Gold

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:03

7

The Needle and the Damage Done

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

2:18

8

Country Girl

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

4:19

9

Don't Let it Bring you Down

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

2:29

10

Cowgirl in the Sand

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:25

11

Out on the Week-End

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

5:00

12

Old Man

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:25

13

Helpless

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:37

14

Words

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

4:16

15

Only Love Can Break you Heart

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

2:52

16

Comes a Time

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:04

17

Southern Man

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:20

18

Hey Hey My My

Remy MariettiBlue Coast

3:53

