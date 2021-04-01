Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 30 Tracks for Breathing, Relaxation, Visualization & Meditation

30 Tracks for Breathing, Relaxation, Visualization & Meditation

#Relaxation

Dreaming Place Records  • New Age  • 2021

1

State of Trance

#Relaxation

3:13

2

Sleep Music

#Relaxation

3:29

3

Stress Relief Meditation

#Relaxation

4:33

4

Starlight (Rain Sound)

#Relaxation

2:57

5

Art of Brain Training (Waves Sounds)

#Relaxation

3:45

6

New Age Flute, Forest Sound

#Relaxation

4:17

7

Ambient Relaxing Music (Canyon Sound)

#Relaxation

3:13

8

Floating (Waves Sounds)

#Relaxation

4:49

9

Sleeping Music (Flute)

#Relaxation

2:41

10

Calming Piano Music

#Relaxation

3:29

11

Bells In The Wind

#Relaxation

3:29

12

Deep Hypnosis, Night Sounds

#Relaxation

4:01

13

Study Piano Music (with Rain Sound)

#Relaxation

2:25

14

Ethereal Dreams (Flute) (Waves Sounds)

#Relaxation

2:57

15

Peace at Last - Night Sound

#Relaxation

3:45

16

Quiet Time, Canyon Sound

#Relaxation

4:01

17

Forgiveness (Rain Sound)

#Relaxation

3:13

18

Liu Yang River

#Relaxation

2:25

19

Sacred Mantra (Flute), Forest Sound

#Relaxation

2:41

20

Conscious Jorney (with Waves Sound)

#Relaxation

3:13

21

REM Sleep (Piano), Forest Sound

#Relaxation

4:01

22

Tranquility

#Relaxation

3:13

23

Dancing Wind: Inner State, Canyon Sound

#Relaxation

2:57

24

Spa Relaxation - Ocean Sounds

#Relaxation

2:41

25

Meditation Spirit

#Relaxation

2:25

26

Stress Relief Calming Meditation (with Night Sound)

#Relaxation

2:57

27

Spirit Dreams (Flute)

#Relaxation

3:13

28

The Spring Arrives at Qing River

#Relaxation

3:29

29

Free Soul (with Beach Sound)

#Relaxation

4:17

30

Listen to the Ethnic Flute (with Rain Sound)

#Relaxation

4:01

