Альбом
Постер альбома Romantic, Sexy Saxophone Jazz Playlist

Romantic, Sexy Saxophone Jazz Playlist

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

1-Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Romantic, Sexy Saxophone Jazz Playlist

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

4:17

2

Lounge of Love

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:16

3

Get out the Town

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:11

4

Deep Relaxing

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:19

5

Sugar & Delights

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:11

6

Cascades

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:18

7

Garden Picnic Jazz in the Sun

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:18

8

Occupation Jazz

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:15

9

Rest Jazz Relax

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:28

10

Saxophone and Jazz

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:48

11

Wide Worlds

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:14

12

Aware of the Future

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:38

13

Don’t Feed the Dog at the Table, Please

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:21

14

Sweet Emotions

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:14

15

Chilling and Planning the Day

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:11

16

Lovely Evening

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:08

17

Chill out Jazz

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:15

18

Whole Nelson

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:19

19

Long Relaxing Saxophone

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:23

20

Indian Sunset

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:19

21

Intense Emotions

Saxophone Jazz, Sexy Band

3:23

