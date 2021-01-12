Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hindu January Festivals – Background Hindu Music for Makar Sankranti, Pongal and other January Celebrations

Hindu January Festivals – Background Hindu Music for Makar Sankranti, Pongal and other January Celebrations

Oriental Music Zone

Relaxland Records  • New Age  • 2021

1

Visiting the Temple

Oriental Music Zone

3:56

2

Prayers to the Sun

Oriental Music Zone

3:44

3

Colorful Decorations

Oriental Music Zone

4:04

4

Dip in Ganga River

Oriental Music Zone

4:16

5

Success and Prosperity

Oriental Music Zone

4:59

6

Sacred Pilgrimages

Oriental Music Zone

3:48

7

Bhogi Pongal Day

Oriental Music Zone

4:52

8

Offering the Food to Gods

Oriental Music Zone

3:56

9

Bonds & Solidarity

Oriental Music Zone

4:06

10

Eating Pongal

Oriental Music Zone

3:46

11

Holy Bonfires

Oriental Music Zone

3:47

12

Sesame Sweets

Oriental Music Zone

3:54

13

Spiritual Practices

Oriental Music Zone

3:49

14

Winter Solstice

Oriental Music Zone

3:58

15

Hand of Surya

Oriental Music Zone

3:38

