Альбом
Постер альбома Ethnic Meditation (Native American Flute)

Ethnic Meditation (Native American Flute)

New Age Channel

Relax & Sleep Records  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Ethnic Meditation (Native American Flute)

New Age Channel

3:45

2

Tribal Wisdom

New Age Channel

3:29

3

Southwestern Music, Canyon Sound

New Age Channel

3:13

4

Into the Woods - Sea Sounds

New Age Channel

3:45

5

Lucid Dreaming

New Age Channel

3:29

6

Need to Survive

New Age Channel

3:45

7

Native Trance - Rain Sounds

New Age Channel

2:57

8

Dancing With the Wolvs

New Age Channel

3:29

9

Twilight Spirit

New Age Channel

3:45

10

Indians - Rain Sound

New Age Channel

3:29

11

Wolf Companion

New Age Channel

3:13

12

Freedom - Ocean Waves

New Age Channel

3:45

13

Spiritual Sounds

New Age Channel

3:29

14

Sacred Ritual

New Age Channel

3:45

15

Native Stories - Forest Sounds

New Age Channel

2:57

16

Rebirth

New Age Channel

3:29

17

Spirit Guides and Omens

New Age Channel

3:29

18

The Last Spirit

New Age Channel

3:45

19

Awakening, Rain Sounds

New Age Channel

2:57

20

Reviving Traditions

New Age Channel

3:29

