Альбом
Постер альбома Western Travel: Country Beats

Western Travel: Country Beats

Western Beats

Country & Beats Rec  • Фолк  • 2021

1

Western Travel

Western Beats

3:50

2

The Rest of Our Life (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:43

3

Fight (Country Beats)

Western Beats

3:47

4

Everywhere I’m Goin’ (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:01

5

Drop (Country Beats)

Western Beats

3:24

6

Getting Good (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:00

7

One Beer (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:00

8

Here, Right Now (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:02

9

Rainbow (Country Beats)

Western Beats

3:34

10

Rolling Stone (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:24

11

Front Porch (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:02

12

One Man Band (Country Beats)

Western Beats

3:27

13

Wait Up For Me (Country Beats)

Western Beats

3:18

14

World For Two (Country Beats)

Western Beats

4:06

15

Because Of Yours (Country Beats)

Western Beats

3:42

16

Hard Time with the Truth (Country Beats)

Western Beats

3:43

