Альбом
Постер альбома Seeing Red: Aggressive Rap Beats

Seeing Red: Aggressive Rap Beats

Various Artists

Rehegoo Music Group  • Зарубежный рэп  • 2020

1

Zoned Out

 🅴

Skitzo

3:59

2

This One

 🅴

MarvellHuva

4:14

3

Me and My Brother

 🅴

The MoneyTrain Bandits

2:08

4

Bitch Trippin'

 🅴

Detra YKK

1:37

5

By Product

 🅴

Lawrence Paul

4:01

6

Win

 🅴

Alamaj

2:29

7

Open Chocha

 🅴

Goody

3:42

8

Private Sector of Anarchy

 🅴

A, dub

3:29

9

I See (Every Colour)

 🅴

DJ Duco

3:33

10

Pit Viper

 🅴

Mr. Gene Poole

4:06

11

That Beatdown

 🅴

Greenlights Music

4:14

12

All That We Know

 🅴

Parrelli Blu

3:04

13

Amazing

 🅴

NinaN9ne Of DCSFM

5:00

14

You & Me

 🅴

MARK S.C.M

3:24

