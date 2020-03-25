Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Callejones Oscuros: Metal & Hard Rock Mix

Callejones Oscuros: Metal & Hard Rock Mix

Various Artists

Rehegoo Music Group  • Метал  • 2020

1

Absolute

polydactylstrangle

3:02

2

Crystal Dream

Scythe of Luna

5:32

3

Madness

Blackforce

3:29

4

Shards of Glass

Requiem For Oblivion

4:16

5

The Cost

JetSet Royals

3:25

6

Lelya Morna Hrivew - L'arrivée de l'hiver

Magma Two

3:43

7

Mélopée dans le Vent

Magma Two

5:22

8

Slaying the Guardian of the Cedar Forest

Lagrima

9:10

9

The Quest (Part I)

Lagrima

6:31

10

Illuminate

Motör Militia

3:18

11

Monsoon

The Buddy Blake Band

5:33

12

Estoy

Mateo Vecchiarelli

3:29

13

Adarvirog

Adarvirog

3:51

