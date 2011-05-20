Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 30 Original Hits

30 Original Hits

Willie Nelson

Play Digital  • Разная  • 2011

1

Is There Something On Your Mind

Willie Nelson

2:39

2

The Storm Has Just Begun

Willie Nelson

2:49

3

Rainy Day Blues

Willie Nelson

3:11

4

Home Is Where You're Happy

Willie Nelson

3:08

5

Blame It On The Times

Willie Nelson

2:25

6

Any Old Arms Won't Do

Willie Nelson

2:49

7

The Ghost

Willie Nelson

1:15

8

Face Of A Fighter

Willie Nelson

3:21

9

If You Can't Undo The Wrongs, Undo The Rights

Willie Nelson

3:02

10

Shelter Of Your Arms

Willie Nelson

2:46

11

End Of Understanding

Willie Nelson

2:41

12

A Moment Isn't Very Long

Willie Nelson

3:03

13

A New Way To Cry

Willie Nelson

2:15

14

No Tomorrow In Sight

Willie Nelson

3:05

15

Building Heartaches

Willie Nelson

2:08

16

Happiness Lives Next Door

Willie Nelson

2:39

17

Broken Promises

Willie Nelson

2:17

18

Let's Pretend

Willie Nelson

2:10

19

I Just Don't Understand

Willie Nelson

2:58

20

I Feel Sorry For Him

Willie Nelson

2:25

21

Go Away

Willie Nelson

2:29

22

I'm Going To Lose A Lot Of Teardrops

Willie Nelson

2:33

23

Why Are You Picking On Me

Willie Nelson

2:01

24

I Didn't Sleep A Wink

Willie Nelson

2:15

25

Waiting Time

Willie Nelson

2:02

26

Suffering In Silence

Willie Nelson

2:34

27

Healing Hands Of Time

Willie Nelson

2:17

28

One Step Beyond

Willie Nelson

2:06

29

Slow Down Old World

Willie Nelson

1:54

30

You Wouldn't Cross The Street To Say Goodbye

Willie Nelson

1:49

