30 Original Hits

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Willie Nelson
1
Is There Something On Your Mind
2
The Storm Has Just Begun
3
Rainy Day Blues
4
Home Is Where You're Happy
5
Blame It On The Times
6
Any Old Arms Won't Do
7
The Ghost
8
Face Of A Fighter
9
If You Can't Undo The Wrongs, Undo The Rights
10
Shelter Of Your Arms
11
End Of Understanding
12
A Moment Isn't Very Long
13
A New Way To Cry
14
No Tomorrow In Sight
15
Building Heartaches
16
Happiness Lives Next Door
17
Broken Promises
18
Let's Pretend
19
I Just Don't Understand
20
I Feel Sorry For Him
21
Go Away
22
I'm Going To Lose A Lot Of Teardrops
23
Why Are You Picking On Me
24
I Didn't Sleep A Wink
25
Waiting Time
26
Suffering In Silence
27
Healing Hands Of Time
28
One Step Beyond
29
Slow Down Old World
30
You Wouldn't Cross The Street To Say Goodbye
Giants Country
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson "Progressive and Outlaw Country" 20 Successes
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Willie Nelson
Pretend I Never Happened
Показать ещё