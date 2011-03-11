30 Original Hits

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Frank Sinatra
1
Come Fly With Me
2
I’ve Got You Under My Skin
3
Love And Marriage
4
Three Coins In The Fountain
5
Learnin’ The Blues
6
Anything Goes
7
Witchcraft
8
I Won’t Dance
9
Love Is - The Tender Trap
10
High Hopes
Frank Sinatra 'A Bunch of Kids
11
I Could Have Danced All Night
12
Night And Day
13
Come Dance With Me
14
Two Hearts, Two Kisses (Make One Love)
15
All Of Me
16
You, My Love
17
Chicago
18
Everybody Loves Somebody
19
I Get A Kick Out Of You
20
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
21
All The Way
22
Young At Heart
23
It’s Nice To Go Trav’ling
24
Swingin’ Down The Lane
25
Day In – Day Out
26
The Lady Is A Tramp
27
You Do Something To Me
28
Mr. Success
29
Just In Time
30
French Foreign Legion
My Way
Close to You
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 4
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 3
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1
Показать ещё
Kids Bestest Halloween Music
Songs And Story: Mickey's Spooky Night
Сказки на септаккордах
Любимому сыночку
Music from the Green Hornet & Kick Ass
Да, я такая