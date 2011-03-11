Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 30 Original Hits

30 Original Hits

Frank Sinatra

Play Digital  • Поп-музыка  • 2011

1

Come Fly With Me

Frank Sinatra

3:22

2

I’ve Got You Under My Skin

Frank Sinatra

3:44

3

Love And Marriage

Frank Sinatra

2:41

4

Three Coins In The Fountain

Frank Sinatra

3:07

5

Learnin’ The Blues

Frank Sinatra

3:06

6

Anything Goes

Frank Sinatra

2:45

7

Witchcraft

Frank Sinatra

2:54

8

I Won’t Dance

Frank Sinatra

3:23

9

Love Is - The Tender Trap

Frank Sinatra

3:01

10

High Hopes

Frank Sinatra 'A Bunch of Kids

2:45

11

I Could Have Danced All Night

Frank Sinatra

2:47

12

Night And Day

Frank Sinatra

4:01

13

Come Dance With Me

Frank Sinatra

2:35

14

Two Hearts, Two Kisses (Make One Love)

Frank Sinatra

2:26

15

All Of Me

Frank Sinatra

2:08

16

You, My Love

Frank Sinatra

3:00

17

Chicago

Frank Sinatra

2:14

18

Everybody Loves Somebody

Frank Sinatra

3:47

19

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Frank Sinatra

2:56

20

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

Frank Sinatra

3:02

21

All The Way

Frank Sinatra

2:57

22

Young At Heart

Frank Sinatra

2:53

23

It’s Nice To Go Trav’ling

 🅴

Frank Sinatra

3:55

24

Swingin’ Down The Lane

Frank Sinatra

2:57

25

Day In – Day Out

Frank Sinatra

3:29

26

The Lady Is A Tramp

Frank Sinatra

3:16

27

You Do Something To Me

Frank Sinatra

2:36

28

Mr. Success

Frank Sinatra

2:44

29

Just In Time

Frank Sinatra

2:29

30

French Foreign Legion

Frank Sinatra

2:02

