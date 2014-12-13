Radio Hits, Vol. 7

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
In the Mood
Glenn MillerHis Orchestra
2
Romany
Wendy Clare
3
We Speak of You Often
Reg WilliamsHis Futurists
4
Two Sleepy People
Elsie Carlisle
5
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Paul Robeson
6
It's Turned out Nice Again
George Formby
7
Wish Me Luck
Gracie Fields
8
Bon Voyage Cherie
Hutch
9
Small Town
Al Bowlly
10
You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby
Dorothy Carless
11
The Masquerade Is Over
Denny Dennis
12
Indian Summer
Ginny Simms
13
Wishing
Vera Lynn
14
My Prayer
The Ink Spots
15
At the Woodchoppers' Ball
Woody Herman
16
On the Outside Looking In
Bill Currie
17
Big Rock Candy Mountain
Robert “Tex” Morton
18
Cherokee
Charlie BarnetHis Orchestra
19
Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar
The Andrews Sisters
20
Back in the Saddle Again
Gene Autry
