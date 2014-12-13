Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Radio Hits, Vol. 7

Radio Hits, Vol. 7

Various Artists

Documents 2  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

In the Mood

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:37

2

Romany

Wendy Clare

2:55

3

We Speak of You Often

Reg WilliamsHis Futurists

3:20

4

Two Sleepy People

Elsie Carlisle

3:15

5

Swing Low Sweet Chariot

Paul Robeson

2:46

6

It's Turned out Nice Again

George Formby

2:54

7

Wish Me Luck

 🅴

Gracie Fields

2:58

8

Bon Voyage Cherie

Hutch

3:13

9

Small Town

Al Bowlly

3:05

10

You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby

Dorothy Carless

2:43

11

The Masquerade Is Over

Denny Dennis

2:53

12

Indian Summer

Ginny Simms

2:54

13

Wishing

Vera Lynn

3:17

14

My Prayer

The Ink Spots

3:14

15

At the Woodchoppers' Ball

Woody Herman

3:16

16

On the Outside Looking In

Bill Currie

3:10

17

Big Rock Candy Mountain

Robert “Tex” Morton

2:47

18

Cherokee

Charlie BarnetHis Orchestra

3:27

19

Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar

The Andrews Sisters

2:54

20

Back in the Saddle Again

Gene Autry

2:44

