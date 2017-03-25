Milestones of a Legend - Ramsey Lewis, Vol. 8

Слушатели
Ramsey Lewis
1
Samba De Orpheus
2
Maha De Carnaval (The Morning of the Carnaval)
3
A Criancinhas (The Children)
4
A Noite Do Meu Bem (The Night of My Love)
5
O Pato (The Duck)
6
Generique (Happiness)
7
Roda Moinho (Whirlpool)
8
Cara De Palhaco (The Face of the Clown)
9
Canacao Para Geralda (A Song for Geraldine)
10
Early in the Morning
11
Don't Explain
12
So Long
13
Good Morning, Heartache
14
Trouble Is a Man
15
I Ain't Got Nothing but the Blues
16
Baby Don't You Cry
17
Rocks in My Bed
18
I'm Just a Lucky So & So
19
I Almost Lost My Mind
The Sound of Spring
Bossa Nova
Country Meets the Blues
A Collection
A Tribute to Clifford Brown + Never on Sunday
Complete Music from the Soil
