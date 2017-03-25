Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of a Legend - Ramsey Lewis, Vol. 8

Milestones of a Legend - Ramsey Lewis, Vol. 8

Ramsey Lewis

Documents 2  • Джаз  • 2017

1

Samba De Orpheus

Ramsey Lewis

3:30

2

Maha De Carnaval (The Morning of the Carnaval)

Ramsey Lewis

4:42

3

A Criancinhas (The Children)

Ramsey Lewis

2:38

4

A Noite Do Meu Bem (The Night of My Love)

Ramsey Lewis

4:16

5

O Pato (The Duck)

Ramsey Lewis

2:35

6

Generique (Happiness)

Ramsey Lewis

4:50

7

Roda Moinho (Whirlpool)

Ramsey Lewis

3:19

8

Cara De Palhaco (The Face of the Clown)

Ramsey Lewis

2:23

9

Canacao Para Geralda (A Song for Geraldine)

Ramsey Lewis

6:16

10

Early in the Morning

Ramsey Lewis

2:56

11

Don't Explain

Ramsey Lewis

3:12

12

So Long

Ramsey Lewis

3:26

13

Good Morning, Heartache

Ramsey Lewis

3:17

14

Trouble Is a Man

Ramsey Lewis

2:43

15

I Ain't Got Nothing but the Blues

Ramsey Lewis

2:21

16

Baby Don't You Cry

Ramsey Lewis

2:14

17

Rocks in My Bed

Ramsey Lewis

2:41

18

I'm Just a Lucky So & So

Ramsey Lewis

3:00

19

I Almost Lost My Mind

Ramsey Lewis

3:02

