Альбом
Постер альбома Milestones of a Legend - Art Blakey, Vol. 4

Milestones of a Legend - Art Blakey, Vol. 4

Art Blakey

Documents 2  • Джаз  • 2016

1

Blue March for Europe N°1

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

11:20

2

Like Someone in Love

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

11:01

3

Along Came Manon

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

10:12

4

Out of the Past

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

11:08

5

A Night in Tunisia

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

17:44

6

Ending with the Theme

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

0:31

