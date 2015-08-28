Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Stars of Country Music, Vol. 8

The Stars of Country Music, Vol. 8

various artist

Documents 2  • Фолк  • 2015

1

The Battle of New Orleans

Johnny Horton

2:31

2

Whispering Pines

Johnny Horton

2:56

3

The First Train Heading South

Johnny Horton

2:20

4

Lost Highway

Johnny Horton

2:36

5

Joe's Been A-Gittin' There

Johnny Horton

2:40

6

Sam Magee

Johnny Horton

2:33

7

When It's Springtime in Alaska (It's Forty Below)

Johnny Horton

2:36

8

Cherokee Boogie

Johnny Horton

2:29

9

All for the Love of a Girl

Johnny Horton

2:46

10

The Golden Rocket

Johnny Horton

2:08

11

Mister Moonlight

Johnny Horton

2:32

12

Got the Bull by the Horns

Johnny Horton

2:12

13

Above and Beyond

Buck Owens

2:26

14

Second Fiddle

Buck Owens

2:06

15

Tired of Livin'

Buck Owens

2:02

16

I Gotta Right to Know

Buck Owens

2:34

17

Excuse Me

Buck Owens

2:26

18

I'll Give My Heart to You

Buck Owens

2:02

19

Under Your Spell Again

Buck Owens

2:41

20

My Everlasting Love

Buck Owens

2:17

21

Take Me Back Again

Buck Owens

2:37

22

Til These Dreams Come True

Buck Owens

2:28

23

Walk the Floors

Buck Owens

2:26

24

I'll Take a Chance on Loving You

Buck Owens

2:02

