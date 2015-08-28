The Stars of Country Music, Vol. 8

Слушатели
various artist
1
The Battle of New Orleans
Johnny Horton
2
Whispering Pines
3
The First Train Heading South
4
Lost Highway
5
Joe's Been A-Gittin' There
6
Sam Magee
7
When It's Springtime in Alaska (It's Forty Below)
8
Cherokee Boogie
9
All for the Love of a Girl
10
The Golden Rocket
11
Mister Moonlight
12
Got the Bull by the Horns
13
Above and Beyond
Buck Owens
14
Second Fiddle
15
Tired of Livin'
16
I Gotta Right to Know
17
Excuse Me
18
I'll Give My Heart to You
19
Under Your Spell Again
20
My Everlasting Love
21
Take Me Back Again
22
Til These Dreams Come True
23
Walk the Floors
24
I'll Take a Chance on Loving You
