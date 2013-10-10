Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Mod Sound, Vol. 5

The Mod Sound, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Top Tracks  • R&B и фанк  • 2013

1

Spoonful

Howlin' Wolf

2:46

2

Twist and Shout

The Isley Brothers

2:32

3

If You Gotta Make a Fool of Somebody

James Ray

2:01

4

You Better Move On

Arthur Alexander

2:44

5

A Certain Girl

Ernie K-Doe

2:45

6

You've Really Got a Hold on Me

The Miracles

3:00

7

Green Onions

Booker T.The MGs

2:53

8

Smokestack Lightnin'

Howlin' Wolf

3:05

9

(Baby) Hully Gully

The Olympics

2:04

10

Whole Lotta Woman

The Contours

2:54

11

Ooh Poo Pah Doo, Pt. 1

Jessie Hill

2:25

12

Twistin' the Night Away

 🅴

Sam Cooke

2:42

