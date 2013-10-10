The Jazz Masters Series: Lester Young, Vol. 18

Слушатели
Lester Young
1
The Goon Drag
2
Things 'Bout Coming My Way
3
Lead Me Daddy Straight to the Bar
4
Just Jivin' Around
5
Please Let Me Forget
6
He Don't Love Me Any More
7
I've Found a New Baby
8
Mortgage Stomp
9
Don't Be That Way
10
Blues with Helen
11
Song of the Wanderer
12
Allez Oop
13
Ad-Lib Blues
14
I Never Knew
15
Charlie's Dream
Sideways
Swing Time, 1948-50, Vol. 8
Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio
Lester Swings
The Best of Swing Jazz - Tenor Sax
Count Every Star
