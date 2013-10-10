Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Jazz Masters Series: Lester Young, Vol. 18

The Jazz Masters Series: Lester Young, Vol. 18

Lester Young

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

The Goon Drag

Lester Young

3:09

2

Things 'Bout Coming My Way

Lester Young

2:55

3

Lead Me Daddy Straight to the Bar

Lester Young

2:52

4

Just Jivin' Around

Lester Young

2:50

5

Please Let Me Forget

Lester Young

3:10

6

He Don't Love Me Any More

Lester Young

2:51

7

I've Found a New Baby

Lester Young

2:40

8

Mortgage Stomp

Lester Young

3:59

9

Don't Be That Way

Lester Young

4:11

10

Blues with Helen

Lester Young

3:39

11

Song of the Wanderer

Lester Young

1:46

12

Allez Oop

Lester Young

3:37

13

Ad-Lib Blues

Lester Young

3:20

14

I Never Knew

Lester Young

3:01

15

Charlie's Dream

Lester Young

3:14

