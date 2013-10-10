Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Jazz Masters Series: J. J. Johnson, Vol. 7

The Jazz Masters Series: J. J. Johnson, Vol. 7

J.J. Johnson

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Just for a Thrill

J.J. Johnson

3:17

2

Blue Monk

J.J. Johnson

4:29

3

Judy

J.J. Johnson

4:04

4

Alone Together

J.J. Johnson

3:35

5

Side by Side

J.J. Johnson

3:05

6

I Concentrate on You

J.J. Johnson

4:01

7

Hello Young Lovers

J.J. Johnson

5:23

8

Kev

J.J. Johnson

8:42

9

It's You or No One

J.J. Johnson

4:05

10

Gone with the Wind

J.J. Johnson

5:35

11

This Could Be the Start of Something Big

J.J. Johnson

3:11

12

Flat Rock

J.J. Johnson

4:18

13

Tumbling Tumbleweeds

J.J. Johnson

4:13

14

Overdrive

J.J. Johnson

3:21

