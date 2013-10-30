Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Collection, Vol. 1

The Collection, Vol. 1

Randy Weston

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Get out of Town

Randy Weston

4:30

2

I Get a Kick out of You

Randy Weston

3:11

3

I Love You

Randy Weston

3:00

4

In the Still of the Night

Randy Weston

4:42

5

Just One of Those Things

Randy Weston

4:30

6

Night and Day

Randy Weston

3:37

7

What Is This Thing Called Love

Randy Weston

2:52

8

I've Got You Under My Skin

Randy Weston

3:09

9

Sweet Sue

Randy Weston

3:45

10

Pam's Waltz

Randy Weston

3:43

11

Solemn Meditation

Randy Weston

6:55

12

Again

Randy Weston

5:05

13

Zulu

Randy Weston

3:28

14

If You Could See Me Now

Randy Weston

3:35

