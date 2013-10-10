More Rarities of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 5

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Arabella
The Persuaders
2
Are You for Real
The Casanovas
3
The Be-Bop Mouse
The Cellos
4
Beatnik Beat
Paul Gayten
5
A Casual Look
Chris Darlin
6
Don't Make the Angels Cry
Maureen Arthur.
7
Everything About You
Ty HunterThe Voice Masters
8
Hey Hey Pretty Baby
The Admiral Tones
9
Let's Coast a While
Bo Davis
10
Love Me
Romeos
11
The More I See You
Carmen McRae
12
Rock 'N' Roll Blues
Norm Skylar
13
Seven Little Girls
Eddie Moses
14
Sholem
Eartha Kitt
15
Someone New
John Laws
