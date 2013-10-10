Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома More Rarities of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 5

More Rarities of the 50s and 60s, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Top Tracks  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Arabella

The Persuaders

2:17

2

Are You for Real

The Casanovas

2:41

3

The Be-Bop Mouse

The Cellos

2:45

4

Beatnik Beat

Paul Gayten

2:31

5

A Casual Look

Chris Darlin

2:30

6

Don't Make the Angels Cry

Maureen Arthur.

2:10

7

Everything About You

Ty HunterThe Voice Masters

2:51

8

Hey Hey Pretty Baby

The Admiral Tones

2:17

9

Let's Coast a While

Bo Davis

2:01

10

Love Me

Romeos

2:54

11

The More I See You

Carmen McRae

4:02

12

Rock 'N' Roll Blues

Norm Skylar

2:10

13

Seven Little Girls

Eddie Moses

2:07

14

Sholem

Eartha Kitt

1:48

15

Someone New

John Laws

2:25

