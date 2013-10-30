Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома We're Listening to Maxine Sullivan, Vol. 9

We're Listening to Maxine Sullivan, Vol. 9

Maxine Sullivan

Top Tracks  • Блюз  • 2013

1

Say It with a Kiss

Maxine Sullivan

3:04

2

Ma Curly-Headed Baby

Maxine Sullivan

3:12

3

Skylark

Maxine Sullivan

2:44

4

It Was a Lover and His Lass

Maxine Sullivan

3:12

5

Keepin' out of Mischief Now

Maxine Sullivan

2:48

6

Last Night the Nightingale Woke Me

Maxine Sullivan

2:13

7

Darling Nellie Gray

Maxine Sullivan

2:57

8

The Hour of Parting

Maxine Sullivan

2:50

9

Confession Is Good for the Soul

Maxine Sullivan

2:58

10

I'm Coming Virginia

Maxine Sullivan

2:51

1

Say It with a Kiss

Maxine Sullivan

3:04

2

Ma Curly-Headed Baby

Maxine Sullivan

3:12

3

Skylark

Maxine Sullivan

2:44

4

It Was a Lover and His Lass

Maxine Sullivan

3:12

5

Keepin' out of Mischief Now

Maxine Sullivan

2:48

6

Last Night the Nightingale Woke Me

Maxine Sullivan

2:13

7

Darling Nellie Gray

Maxine Sullivan

2:57

8

The Hour of Parting

Maxine Sullivan

2:50

9

Confession Is Good for the Soul

Maxine Sullivan

2:58

10

I'm Coming Virginia

Maxine Sullivan

2:51

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Leonard Feather Presents Maxine Sullivan

Leonard Feather Presents Maxine Sullivan

Постер альбома They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues

They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues

Постер альбома Goddesses of Jazz, Vol. 1

Goddesses of Jazz, Vol. 1

Постер альбома A Tribute to Andy Razaf

A Tribute to Andy Razaf

Постер альбома Flow Gently, Sweet Rhythm

Flow Gently, Sweet Rhythm

Постер альбома Maxine Sullivan

Maxine Sullivan