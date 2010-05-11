Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The View from Here

The View from Here

Tiller's Folly

Raincoast Records/Knight Music  • Музыка мира  • 1997

1

The Ghosts of Read Island

Tiller's Folly

3:14

2

Easy & Slow

Tiller's Folly

3:37

3

The Musical Priest

Tiller's Folly

2:27

4

John Antle

Tiller's Folly

4:50

5

Mormond Braies / Three Young Ladies Drinking Whiskey Before Breakfast

Tiller's Folly

3:34

6

Polka Medley

Tiller's Folly

2:56

7

She Moved Through the Fair

Tiller's Folly

3:51

8

Little Beggerman / The Red Haired Boy / John Ryan's

Tiller's Folly

2:31

9

The Switchback Reel

Tiller's Folly

4:09

10

As I Roved Out / King of the Faeries (Traditional Irish)

Tiller's Folly

3:54

11

Mission Ships

Tiller's Folly

5:57

