Альбом
Постер альбома Drain Salmon Forgery

Drain Salmon Forgery

Berkowitz Lake & Dahmer

Fflint Central  • Электроника  • 2000

1

Mormon Distortion

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

2:36

2

Fluids for Dark Pleasures

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

3:56

3

Solar Incision

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

4:39

4

Stomping the Starstruck Hordes (Muriatic Version)

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

3:45

5

Djinn Hole

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

1:32

6

Odour of Decay

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

4:51

7

Homunculus

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

1:50

8

Man with the Cardboard Arse

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

3:39

9

Flesh Bulbs

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

2:11

10

Fly Agaric Truffle

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

5:03

11

Scientology Clown

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

2:44

12

The Secret Bliss

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

3:01

13

Thermal Coves

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

4:26

14

Levitationarium

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

2:27

15

One Mile Below

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

5:23

16

Interstellar Underwear

Berkowitz LakeDahmer

2:49

