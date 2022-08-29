Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Secret Anniversaries

Secret Anniversaries

Jeff Talmadge

Bozart Records  • Фолк  • 1999

1

Secret Anniversaries

Jeff Talmadge

5:19

2

She Will Not Save You

Jeff Talmadge

4:04

3

Hold On

Jeff Talmadge

4:11

4

Midnight Flight

Jeff Talmadge

3:02

5

Choices

Jeff Talmadge

3:52

6

Train Sounds Like Tomorrow

Jeff Talmadge

4:16

7

Monmouth Country

Jeff Talmadge

3:34

8

Here's A Letter That You Can't Send Back

Jeff Talmadge

4:23

9

A Space So Small

Jeff Talmadge

4:23

10

Adeline

Jeff Talmadge

3:55

