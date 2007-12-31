Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Magic Hour Sailor Songs

Magic Hour Sailor Songs

CR Avery

Bongo Beat Records  • Разная  • 2007

1

The Boxer Who Just Returned from London

CR Avery

4:02

2

New Stanzas for Amazing Grace

CR Avery

2:57

3

Planet Boiler Room

CR Avery

5:04

4

Rings a Bell

CR Avery

0:10

5

Slave Lake Blues

CR Avery

5:25

6

Hell of a Hotel of Harm

CR Avery

4:35

7

Moxie

CR Avery

0:13

8

Down at the Cafe

CR Avery

6:14

9

Birdcage

CR Avery

6:36

10

Black Bible Night

CR Avery

5:29

11

President of Ottawa

CR Avery

0:10

12

Prime Minister's Chair

CR Avery

5:49

13

The Ballad of Charlie Parker and Patsy Cline

CR Avery

8:20

