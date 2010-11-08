The Platters Collection, Vol. 1

Слушатели
The Platters
1
(You've Got) The Magic Touch
2
In the Still of the Night
3
Wagon Wheels
4
You've Changed
5
Twilight Time
6
I Don't Know Why
7
I'll Get By
8
Glory of Love
9
You'll Never Know I Care
10
I Give You My Word
11
The Great Pretender
12
September in the Rain
13
My Prayer
14
I'd Climb the Highest Mountain
15
Heart of Stone
16
Take Me in Your Arms
17
Only You (And You Alone)
18
I'm Just a Dancing Partner
19
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
20
You Can Depend on Me
More Encore of Golden Hits
Encores!
Only you
20 Golden Greats
The Platters at Their Best
They all sang: Johnny Mark's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - , Vol. 4
