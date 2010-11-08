Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Platters Collection, Vol. 1

The Platters Collection, Vol. 1

The Platters

Orange Leisure  • R&B и фанк  • 2010

1

(You've Got) The Magic Touch

The Platters

2:32

2

In the Still of the Night

The Platters

2:28

3

Wagon Wheels

The Platters

3:13

4

You've Changed

The Platters

2:31

5

Twilight Time

The Platters

2:46

6

I Don't Know Why

The Platters

2:14

7

I'll Get By

The Platters

2:02

8

Glory of Love

The Platters

2:49

9

You'll Never Know I Care

The Platters

2:42

10

I Give You My Word

The Platters

2:15

11

The Great Pretender

 🅴

The Platters

2:42

12

September in the Rain

The Platters

2:56

13

My Prayer

The Platters

2:49

14

I'd Climb the Highest Mountain

The Platters

2:16

15

Heart of Stone

The Platters

2:21

16

Take Me in Your Arms

The Platters

2:21

17

Only You (And You Alone)

The Platters

2:41

18

I'm Just a Dancing Partner

The Platters

2:17

19

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

The Platters

2:43

20

You Can Depend on Me

The Platters

2:21

