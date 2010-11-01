Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hits That Made the Brits, Vol. 4

Hits That Made the Brits, Vol. 4

Various Artists

Orange Leisure  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Friendly Persuasion

Pat Boone

2:59

2

Green Door

Glen Mason

2:21

3

Cindy Oh Cindy

Tony Brent

2:46

4

Singing the Blues

Tommy Steele

2:25

5

Blueberry Hill

Fats Domino

2:24

6

Join in and Sing No. 3 Melody

Johnston Brothers

5:48

7

I Don't Care if the Sun Don't Shine

Elvis Presley

2:31

8

The Cat Came Back

Sonny James

2:33

9

True Love

Bing CrosbyGrace Kelly

3:07

10

Christmas Island

Dickie Valentine

2:44

11

Love Me Tender

Elvis Presley

2:44

12

Cindy Oh Cindy

Eddie Fisher

3:02

13

Singing the Blues

Guy Mitchell

2:29

14

Rudy's Rock

Bill HaleyThe Comets

2:40

15

That's Right

Deep River Boys

2:49

16

In the Middle of the House

Johnston Brothers

2:03

17

Blue Moon

Elvis Presley

2:44

18

Rip It Up

Little Richard

2:25

19

Moonlight Gambler

Frankie Laine

2:58

20

All of You

Sammy Davis Jr.

2:47

21

Christmas and You

Dave King

3:16

22

Cindy Oh Cindy

Vince Martin

2:56

23

Letter to a Soldier

Barbara Lyon

2:52

