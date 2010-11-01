Hits That Made the Brits, Vol. 4

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Friendly Persuasion
Pat Boone
2
Green Door
Glen Mason
3
Cindy Oh Cindy
Tony Brent
4
Singing the Blues
Tommy Steele
5
Blueberry Hill
Fats Domino
6
Join in and Sing No. 3 Melody
Johnston Brothers
7
I Don't Care if the Sun Don't Shine
Elvis Presley
8
The Cat Came Back
Sonny James
9
True Love
Bing CrosbyGrace Kelly
10
Christmas Island
Dickie Valentine
11
Love Me Tender
12
Eddie Fisher
13
Guy Mitchell
14
Rudy's Rock
Bill HaleyThe Comets
15
That's Right
Deep River Boys
16
In the Middle of the House
17
Blue Moon
18
Rip It Up
Little Richard
19
Moonlight Gambler
Frankie Laine
20
All of You
Sammy Davis Jr.
21
Christmas and You
Dave King
22
Vince Martin
23
Letter to a Soldier
Barbara Lyon