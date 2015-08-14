Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Festival Summer - Classic Artist Series, Vol. 1

Festival Summer - Classic Artist Series, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Wyte Myce  • Рок  • 2015

1

Where the Wild Ones Go

Trevor Sewell

4:46

2

Teenage Kicks

Emerald Dogs

4:26

3

Stone Crazy

Beautiful People

4:23

4

Instrumental 1 (Radio Broadcast)

J.J. Cale

4:33

5

Sugar Mountain (Radio Broadcast)

Joni Mitchell

4:20

6

Calling Your Name

Trevor Sewell

4:13

7

Chasing Cars

Which Ones Gerry

4:12

8

Wild Billy's Circus Story (Radio Broadcast)

Bruce Springsteen

5:04

9

Whatever You Want

Which Ones Gerry

4:03

10

Let Me Entertain You

Emerald Dogs

4:05

11

No Future 'Round Here

Trevor Sewell

3:16

12

The Hat (Live)

Taste

3:15

13

Louise (Radio Broadcast)

The Yardbirds

3:07

14

Dance of Maya (Radio Broadcast)

Mahavishnu Orchestra

3:00

15

Hands off Her (Radio Broadcast)

J.J. Cale

3:41

16

Town Called Malice

Which Ones Gerry

2:53

17

The Word (Radio Broadcast)

13th Floor Elevators

2:51

18

Teanage Kicks

DoctorMedics

2:25

19

Until You Come Back to Me (Radio Broadcast)

Stevie Wonder

2:23

20

Monkey Island (Radio Broadcast)

13th Floor Elevators

2:20

