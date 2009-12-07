Tony Bennett Velvet, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Tony Bennett
1
Roses of Yesterday
2
Sleepless
3
Rags to Riches
4
Once There Lived a Fool
5
Have a Good Time
6
Congratulations to Someone
7
Silly Dreamer
8
The Valentino Tango
9
Stay Where You Are
10
Why Does It Have to Be Me
11
The Boulevard of Broken Dreams
12
One Lie Leads to Another
13
I'll Go
14
Cold, Cold Heart
15
Just Say I Love Her
16
Please, My Love
The Complete At Carnegie Hall Concert, 1962
Tony Bennett Meets Gene Krupa, The Complete 1963 Recordings
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Tony Bennett
The Jazz Adventures 1957 - 1962
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Tony Bennett
The White House Sessions
