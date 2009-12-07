Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tony Bennett Velvet, Vol. 2

Tony Bennett Velvet, Vol. 2

Tony Bennett

Orange Leisure  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

Roses of Yesterday

Tony Bennett

2:54

2

Sleepless

Tony Bennett

2:54

3

Rags to Riches

Tony Bennett

2:50

4

Once There Lived a Fool

Tony Bennett

2:45

5

Have a Good Time

Tony Bennett

3:06

6

Congratulations to Someone

Tony Bennett

2:54

7

Silly Dreamer

Tony Bennett

2:56

8

The Valentino Tango

Tony Bennett

2:33

9

Stay Where You Are

Tony Bennett

2:07

10

Why Does It Have to Be Me

Tony Bennett

3:05

11

The Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Tony Bennett

2:57

12

One Lie Leads to Another

Tony Bennett

2:25

13

I'll Go

Tony Bennett

2:37

14

Cold, Cold Heart

Tony Bennett

2:40

15

Just Say I Love Her

Tony Bennett

2:46

16

Please, My Love

Tony Bennett

2:48

