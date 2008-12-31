Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Troggology

Troggology

The Troggs

Orange Leisure  • Поп-музыка  • 2008

1

From Home (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

2:23

2

I Can't Control Myself (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

3:08

3

Love Is All Around (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

3:05

4

Give It to Me (Remastered)

The Troggs

2:22

5

You Can Cry If You Want (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

2:52

6

With a Girl Like You (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

2:13

7

Little Girl (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

3:03

8

Lover (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

2:30

9

Come Now (Remastered)

The Troggs

2:33

10

Anyway You Want Me (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

2:59

11

Night of the Long Grass (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

3:10

12

Wild Thing (1993 Remastered)

The Troggs

2:40

13

Cousin Jane (Remastered)

The Troggs

2:30

14

I Can Only Give You Everything (Remastered)

The Troggs

3:27

