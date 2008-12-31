Troggology

Слушатели
The Troggs
1
From Home (1993 Remastered)
2
I Can't Control Myself (1993 Remastered)
3
Love Is All Around (1993 Remastered)
4
Give It to Me (Remastered)
5
You Can Cry If You Want (1993 Remastered)
6
With a Girl Like You (1993 Remastered)
7
Little Girl (1993 Remastered)
8
Lover (1993 Remastered)
9
Come Now (Remastered)
10
Anyway You Want Me (1993 Remastered)
11
Night of the Long Grass (1993 Remastered)
12
Wild Thing (1993 Remastered)
13
Cousin Jane (Remastered)
14
I Can Only Give You Everything (Remastered)
Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)
Wild Thing (Remastered)
Transmissions 1966 - 1968
Wild Thing
Wild Thing - the Hits Collection - Live and Rare
Best of The Troggs Original Re-recordings
Wild Thing - The Best Of The Troggs
Songs from the Heart
Greatest Hits
Anthology
Rock Elite: Best Of The Troggs
Hard Time