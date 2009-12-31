Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Underground Live

Underground Live

Various Artists

Orange Leisure  • Разная  • 2009

1

Walk on the Wild Side

Lou Reed

5:59

2

Satellite of Love

Lou Reed

3:31

3

Sweet Jane

Lou Reed

4:42

4

Berlin

Lou Reed

6:02

5

White Light White Heat

Lou Reed

4:08

6

Heroin

Lou Reed

8:38

7

I Need Someone

Iggy Pop

7:02

8

Raw Power

Iggy Pop

4:54

9

Dirt

Iggy Pop

3:18

10

C'Mon Everybody

Sex Pistols

1:57

11

Ride a White Swan

Marc Bolan

3:40

12

Jeepster

Marc Bolan

5:06

13

One Inch Rock

Marc Bolan

4:00

14

Anarchy in the UK

Sex Pistols

4:10

15

Pretty Vacant

Sex Pistols

2:59

1

Walk on the Wild Side

Lou Reed

5:59

2

Satellite of Love

Lou Reed

3:31

3

Sweet Jane

Lou Reed

4:42

4

Berlin

Lou Reed

6:02

5

White Light White Heat

Lou Reed

4:08

6

Heroin

Lou Reed

8:38

7

I Need Someone

Iggy Pop

7:02

8

Raw Power

Iggy Pop

4:54

9

Dirt

Iggy Pop

3:18

10

C'Mon Everybody

Sex Pistols

1:57

11

Ride a White Swan

Marc Bolan

3:40

12

Jeepster

Marc Bolan

5:06

13

One Inch Rock

Marc Bolan

4:00

14

Anarchy in the UK

Sex Pistols

4:10

15

Pretty Vacant

Sex Pistols

2:59

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Brainstorm

Brainstorm

Постер альбома Mimi's Delivery Service

Mimi's Delivery Service

Постер альбома Assassin's Creed Rogue (Original Game Soundtrack)

Assassin's Creed Rogue (Original Game Soundtrack)

Постер альбома Castlevania

Castlevania

Постер альбома The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - the Complete Recordings

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - the Complete Recordings

Постер альбома Mother Earth

Mother Earth