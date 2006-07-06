Almost Pop: London Calling

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Various Artists
1
Breathless - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Corrs
The Studio Group
2
Goodnight Irene - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Chieftains
3
Have You Seen Her? - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Chilites
4
Ideal World - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Christians
5
Jesamine - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Casuals
6
London Calling - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Clash
7
Love Potion No. 9 - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Clovers
8
Ready Or Not - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Course
9
Rhythm Of The Rain - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Cascades
10
Tequila - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Champs
11
White, Orange & Green (Tabhair Dom Do Lamh) - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Chieftans / Various Artists
12
Yesterday Once More - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Carpenters
13
Salvation - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Cranberries
14
In The Morning - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Coral
15
Charlie Brown - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Coasters
16
Easy - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: The Commodores
