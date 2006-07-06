Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Almost Pop: Overture

Almost Pop: Overture

Various Artists

Charly Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2006

1

Chim Chim Cheree - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Mary Poppins

The Studio Group

2:07

2

A Hymn To Him - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From My Fair Lady

The Studio Group

3:30

3

Lawrence Of Arabia - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Lawrence Of Arabia

The Studio Group

4:01

4

My Beautiful Laundrette - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From My Beautiful Laundrette

The Studio Group

2:58

5

The Rain In Spain - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From My Fair Lady

The Studio Group

2:03

6

Siamese Cat Song - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Lady & The Tramp

The Studio Group

2:35

7

Theme From 'Home & Away' - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Home & Away

The Studio Group

2:38

8

Theme From ' Melrose Place ' - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Melrose Place

The Studio Group

2:26

9

Theme From 'Neighbours' - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Neighbours

The Studio Group

2:42

10

Theme From 'Peyton Place' - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Peyton Place

The Studio Group

2:52

11

Theme From 'Prisoner Cell Block H' - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Prisoner Cell Block H

The Studio Group

2:11

12

Our Last Summer - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Mamma Mia

The Studio Group

2:44

13

Under Attack - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Mamma Mia

The Studio Group

3:12

14

Entr'acte - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Mamma Mia

The Studio Group

2:23

15

Overture / Prologue - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Mamma Mia

The Studio Group

2:21

16

Slipping Through My Fingers - Sound-A-Like As Made Famous By: From Mamma Mia

The Studio Group

3:01

