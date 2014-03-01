Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Elvis

The Best of Elvis

Elvis Lloyd Carden

Guitar House Records  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Southern Pride

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:19

2

School Bus Driver

Elvis Lloyd Carden

2:58

3

Money Thang

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:19

4

Nothing Like Loving You

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:57

5

Tennessee Twister

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:09

6

Got to Be

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:08

7

Down by the River

Elvis Lloyd Carden

2:05

8

Kids of the Millenum

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:22

9

Here Comes the Rain Man

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:47

10

Nobody but the Lord and You

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:41

11

I'm Living in a Guitar

Elvis Lloyd Carden

2:55

12

I'm a Junk Man

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:54

13

Want to Wanta'

Elvis Lloyd Carden

4:06

14

Civil War at Home

Elvis Lloyd Carden

4:21

15

High Rise

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:32

16

American Rebel

Elvis Lloyd Carden

2:45

17

We Cried Together at the Wall

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:39

18

Hunting Big Red

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:40

19

Daddy Died on Christmas

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:59

20

Life (Got to Be Some Life out There Somewhere

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:03

