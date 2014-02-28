Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Living in an Old Guitar

Living in an Old Guitar

Elvis Lloyd Carden

Guitar House Records  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Faded Blue Jeans

Elvis Lloyd Carden

2:54

2

We Cry Together at the Wall

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:02

3

You're the Best Thing That's Happened to Me

Elvis Lloyd Carden

5:04

4

Tennessee Twister

Elvis Lloyd Carden

2:00

5

I Can't Help Falling in Love

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:20

6

When We Kicked the Devil

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:14

7

We Will All Be Together

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:12

8

Stephanie, I Love You

Elvis Lloyd Carden

2:35

9

Touring on a Marta Bus

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:42

10

If I Was Elvis

Elvis Lloyd Carden

4:16

11

How Can I Love You

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:17

12

Living in an Old Guitar

Elvis Lloyd Carden

3:28

