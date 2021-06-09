Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sticks the Landing

Sticks the Landing

Earth To Andy

Earth To Andy  • Рок  • 2021

1

Lies and Alibis

Earth To Andy

3:19

2

Who Gets the Girl

Earth To Andy

3:40

3

Still Belong to Me

Earth To Andy

3:49

4

Calling (What Did You Do?)

Earth To Andy

3:28

5

Never Be Cold Again

Earth To Andy

3:42

6

2 Beautiful Sisters

Earth To Andy

2:59

7

Infidel

Earth To Andy

3:48

8

The Boy Who Lost His Head

Earth To Andy

3:10

9

Star Racer

Earth To Andy

3:11

10

Stay

Earth To Andy

3:34

11

You're so Down

Earth To Andy

4:15

12

Constellations

Earth To Andy

3:40

13

Corner of Your Eye

Earth To Andy

3:58

14

Drained

Earth To Andy

4:14

15

The Toy

Earth To Andy

4:08

