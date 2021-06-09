Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Next Step to Evolution

Next Step to Evolution

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

Nine Feet On Solid Ground  • Рок  • 2021

1

Unforgotten

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

3:26

2

People Are Lying but at Least They're Not Trying to Hurt You

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

3:12

3

Blindfolded

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

3:58

4

Follow Me

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

4:05

5

Hairy Potter

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

3:37

6

Interloud

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

0:27

7

Surrender Suppression

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

4:22

8

Miyagi Overkill

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

4:29

9

An Untitled Lovesong

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

2:41

10

Sorry, Not Listening

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

4:13

11

The Higher the Lower

Nine Feet On Solid Ground

5:00

12

Erase the Enemy

Nine Feet On Solid GroundMario Langbein

4:17

