Альбом
Постер альбома A Peaceful Christmas

A Peaceful Christmas

Paula Arlich

Paula Arlich  • Разная  • 2019

1

Joy to the World

Paula Arlich

3:20

2

Angels We Have Heard on High

Paula Arlich

4:55

3

Carol of the Bells

Paula Arlich

5:59

4

I Wonder as I Wander

Paula Arlich

2:41

5

Once Upon a December

Paula Arlich

2:43

6

Some Children See Him

Paula Arlich

4:34

7

O Holy Night

Paula Arlich

3:50

8

Winter

Paula Arlich

6:03

9

December

Paula Arlich

5:28

10

Silent Night

Paula Arlich

3:15

