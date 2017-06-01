Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Drama Of Data

The Drama Of Data

Modus Operandi

Modus Operandi  • Инструментальная  • 2017

1

Starts With a Dream

Modus Operandi

2:21

2

Bag Of Tricks

Modus Operandi

2:08

3

On The Road To Inspiration

Modus Operandi

2:17

4

Gaze Into Progress

Modus Operandi

2:19

5

World Of Wonders

Modus Operandi

2:03

6

Beauty Of Technology Unfolding

Modus Operandi

2:22

7

Cruise Control For Cool

Modus Operandi

2:12

8

Sunglasses And Computer Screens

Modus Operandi

2:04

9

Tight Night Flight

Modus Operandi

2:18

10

Innovate And Advance

Modus Operandi

2:06

11

Blue Hue Lights

Modus Operandi

2:18

12

Rules Of The Game

Modus Operandi

2:08

13

Cooler Than New

Modus Operandi

2:08

14

Modern Masterpiece

Modus Operandi

2:19

15

Innovation Of Luxury

Modus Operandi

1:54

