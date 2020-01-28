Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music Tour in Europe

Music Tour in Europe

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Dadasali

Ferus

5:14

2

Londonderry Air

Adagio Music

1:50

3

Track003

Alexey Parfyonov

4:55

4

Balkan Peninsula

Adonis Aletras

2:57

5

Accordion. Forgotten French Waltz

Alexey Kaleynikov

3:44

6

Ancient Irish Music. 3 Songs for Celtic Harp.

Alexey Kaleynikov

5:31

7

Ancient Irish Music. 4 Songs for Celtic Harp

Alexey Kaleynikov

7:00

8

Starship Troopers from the Planet Voltan

Aaron J Curtis

2:53

9

Willkomen Deutchland

Michael Goldstein

1:52

10

Russian Folk Dance

Michelangelo Oprandi

1:32

11

Chopin Waltz Musette

Michelangelo Oprandi

1:43

12

The Sidh

Anthony Lo Re

3:20

13

Elves & Fairies Harp Solo

Anthony Lo Re

2:58

14

Esprit de La Forêt Harp Solo

Anthony Lo Re

3:20

15

Samain Harp Solo

Anthony Lo Re

3:15

16

The Way Back Harp Solo

Anthony Lo Re

2:33

17

Sei Un Bel Fiore

Torfi Olafsson

2:39

18

Pas Libre

Christoph Fleischmann

1:22

19

French Village Party

Big Prod Sounds

3:05

20

White Sea Saga

Dmitriy Andronov

1:53

