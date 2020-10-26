Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Freedom, Strength and Admiration: Get the Best of Nature!

Freedom, Strength and Admiration: Get the Best of Nature!

Exotic Nature Kingdom

Inner World Studio  • New Age  • 2020

1

Force

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:14

2

Humility

Exotic Nature Kingdom

3:58

3

Respect

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:22

4

Refreshment

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:30

5

Balance

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:13

6

Focusing

Exotic Nature Kingdom

3:20

7

Consideration

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:25

8

Admiration

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:16

9

Wisdom

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:11

10

Modesty

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:06

11

Well-being

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:38

12

Regeneration

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:18

13

Comfort

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:07

14

Own Place

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:40

15

Maturity

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:25

16

Harmony

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:14

17

Cool

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:38

18

Consent

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:54

19

Prudence

Exotic Nature Kingdom

4:11

20

Beauty

Exotic Nature Kingdom

3:51

