Pure Country 2019 - American Country Bar Music: Pop & Swing Country & Ballads

Western Texas Folk Band
1
Pure Country
2
Memories of Alabama
3
Wild West Party
4
Don't Mess with Texas
5
A Southern Man
6
The Ballad of Love
7
Honky-Tonk Bar
8
Tennessee Love
9
Country Drinking Song
10
Journey Home
11
A Cowboy Like You
12
Crazy Cowgirl
13
At the Texas Bar
14
Kiss You in the Moonlight
15
A Wild Inside
16
Western Love
17
This Is My Country
18
Red Sun
19
Country Vibes
20
Romantic Night
