Альбом
Постер альбома Pure Country 2019 - American Country Bar Music: Pop & Swing Country & Ballads

Pure Country 2019 - American Country Bar Music: Pop & Swing Country & Ballads

Western Texas Folk Band

West Country Music Band  • Фолк  • 2019

1

Pure Country

Western Texas Folk Band

3:30

2

Memories of Alabama

Western Texas Folk Band

4:02

3

Wild West Party

Western Texas Folk Band

3:05

4

Don't Mess with Texas

Western Texas Folk Band

3:12

5

A Southern Man

Western Texas Folk Band

3:30

6

The Ballad of Love

Western Texas Folk Band

3:57

7

Honky-Tonk Bar

Western Texas Folk Band

3:48

8

Tennessee Love

Western Texas Folk Band

3:57

9

Country Drinking Song

Western Texas Folk Band

3:06

10

Journey Home

Western Texas Folk Band

3:11

11

A Cowboy Like You

Western Texas Folk Band

4:03

12

Crazy Cowgirl

Western Texas Folk Band

3:05

13

At the Texas Bar

Western Texas Folk Band

3:11

14

Kiss You in the Moonlight

Western Texas Folk Band

3:58

15

A Wild Inside

Western Texas Folk Band

3:08

16

Western Love

Western Texas Folk Band

3:57

17

This Is My Country

Western Texas Folk Band

3:30

18

Red Sun

Western Texas Folk Band

4:32

19

Country Vibes

Western Texas Folk Band

4:31

20

Romantic Night

Western Texas Folk Band

4:32

