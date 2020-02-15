Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома New York Night Mood

New York Night Mood

Norah Moonlight

Café Lounge Jazz Performance  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Look Me in the Eyes

Norah Moonlight

3:20

2

Night in the City

Norah Moonlight

2:59

3

Sunday Morning

Norah Moonlight

3:36

4

Essence of Happiness

Norah Moonlight

3:55

5

One Moment in Time

Norah Moonlight

3:14

6

City Lounge

Norah Moonlight

4:38

7

Rays of the Sun

Norah Moonlight

3:14

8

Feel the Magic

Norah Moonlight

3:49

9

Last Night

Norah Moonlight

4:54

10

Sky Full of Stars

Norah Moonlight

3:37

11

Lounge in the Sun

Norah Moonlight

4:54

12

Out of Control

Norah Moonlight

3:57

13

Black and White

Norah Moonlight

3:34

14

Intense Feelings

Norah Moonlight

2:59

15

Soul to Soul

Norah Moonlight

4:04

16

Magnetic Look

Norah Moonlight

4:47

17

Moon and Stars

Norah Moonlight

3:33

18

Lonely Friday

Norah Moonlight

4:38

19

Soul Space

Norah Moonlight

2:59

20

Summer Restaurant

Norah Moonlight

3:47

