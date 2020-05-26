Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Moment of Glory

A Moment of Glory

Various Artists

Rehegoo MR Records  • Рок  • 2020

1

Suspicious Cyborg

Robert Syvret

2:31

2

Knot

Dmitry Belinsky

5:17

3

Into This World of Mine

Raymond Hemms

4:09

4

Believe

Evgeny Kiselevich

4:32

5

The Temple

Raymond Hemms

5:07

6

San Diego Banzai

Mike Bloomquist

2:28

7

Pain and Joy

Raymond Hemms

3:16

8

Energize

Ivan Virijevic

0:57

9

Club Drive

Andrey Kutepov

2:03

10

Gates of Triumph

Ivan Virijevic

0:26

11

To Be Punk

Andrey Kutepov

1:51

12

Speedmonsters & Superpunks

Ivan Virijevic

2:12

13

The Road Home

Yehuda Konsman

1:49

14

The Ripper

Simone Sittel-Schlimbach

2:36

15

Chameleon

Sergey Rybytskyy

3:20

16

Corporate Movie

Sergei Stern

2:26

17

Deliverance

Sergey Rybytskyy

2:21

18

Angry Bells

Sergei Bagin

2:24

19

Marathon

Sergey Rybytskyy

6:32

20

Spring Is Coming

Sergei Bagin

2:11

