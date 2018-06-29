Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sicario: Day of the Soldado (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Music.Film  • Cаундтреки  • 2018

1

Attack

Hildur Guðnadóttir

3:32

2

The Bomber

Hildur Guðnadóttir

1:34

3

Gulf Of Somalia

Hildur Guðnadóttir

2:15

4

Miguel Takes Money

Hildur Guðnadóttir

1:42

5

Start A War

Hildur Guðnadóttir

2:22

6

The Kidnap

Hildur Guðnadóttir

3:28

7

Moving Isabelle

Hildur Guðnadóttir

1:08

8

Santa Claus

Hildur Guðnadóttir

4:24

9

Convoy

Hildur Guðnadóttir

4:43

10

Alejandro Saves Isabelle

Hildur Guðnadóttir

2:30

11

The Rescue

Hildur Guðnadóttir

1:33

12

Journey To Border

Hildur Guðnadóttir

4:27

13

The Execution

Hildur Guðnadóttir

1:36

14

Survivors

Hildur Guðnadóttir

1:27

