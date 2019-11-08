Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Midway (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Midway (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Thomas Wanker, Harald Kloser

Music.Film  • Cаундтреки  • 2019

1

Nobody Wants A War

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

1:44

2

Midway Main Theme

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

5:17

3

See You In China

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

3:33

4

Morgue

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:35

5

Getting Some Fun Out Of Life

ANNIE TROUSSEAU

2:35

6

Pearl Harbour

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

1:09

7

This Is It

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:07

8

Bombing Six

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

3:38

9

What's Their Target

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

1:58

10

Attack On Midway

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:10

11

Good Luck Sir

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

1:42

12

Jersey Bounce

ANNIE TROUSSEAU

3:02

13

They'll Follow You Anywhere

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

1:58

14

Still Night Submarine

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

1:40

15

Above The Clouds

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:37

16

Dogfight

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:29

17

The Last Dive

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

3:16

18

This Is For The Pearl

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:11

19

Victory Lap

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:28

20

Best Returns

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

1:29

21

Abandon Ship

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

2:38

22

Midway End Titles

Thomas WankerHarald Kloser

4:03

23

All Or Nothing At All

ANNIE TROUSSEAU

4:03

