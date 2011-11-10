Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Wilderness Within: Soundtracks for Creatures & Cosmos

Wilderness Within: Soundtracks for Creatures & Cosmos

Nic Paton

Mama Dance ! Music Library  • Музыка мира  • 2011

1

The Seeking of Refuge

Nic Paton

5:25

2

Open Skies (Helele)

Nic Paton

4:30

3

Rampaging Herd

Nic Paton

2:24

4

Arc of the Crane

Nic Paton

4:43

5

Monkey

Nic Paton

2:16

6

All Things Great and Small

Nic Paton

4:12

7

Skitter and Prowl

Nic Paton

1:08

8

The Deep

Nic Paton

4:06

9

Eyrie - Eagles Nest

Nic Paton

5:26

10

Leaps and Bounds

Nic Paton

3:14

11

Playtime

Nic Paton

3:09

12

The Sands of Time

Nic Paton

2:49

13

Hunt

Nic Paton

2:36

