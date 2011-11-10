Wilderness Within: Soundtracks for Creatures & Cosmos

Слушатели
Nic Paton
1
The Seeking of Refuge
2
Open Skies (Helele)
3
Rampaging Herd
4
Arc of the Crane
5
Monkey
6
All Things Great and Small
7
Skitter and Prowl
8
The Deep
9
Eyrie - Eagles Nest
10
Leaps and Bounds
11
Playtime
12
The Sands of Time
13
Hunt
