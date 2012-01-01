Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs of "Cowboy" Jack Clement

Songs of "Cowboy" Jack Clement

David Ferguson

Fat Possum Records  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Gone Girl

David Ferguson

3:06

2

Guess Things Happen That Way

David Ferguson

2:38

3

Fools Like Me

David Ferguson

3:10

4

Baby is Gone

David Ferguson

3:10

5

Somebody Bought My Old Home Town

David Ferguson

2:30

6

The Ole Swimming Hole

David Ferguson

2:58

7

Ballad of a Teenage Queen

David Ferguson

2:56

8

I Know One

David Ferguson

2:55

9

I've Got a Thing About Trains

David Ferguson

3:34

10

The West Canterbury Subdivision Blues

David Ferguson

3:22

11

Take Me Home

David Ferguson

2:53

12

The Air Conditioner Song

David Ferguson

1:51

