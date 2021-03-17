Classical Winds, Vol. 12: A David Willcocks Christmas

Слушатели
Paul Noble
1
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
2
O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
3
Good King Wenceslas (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
4
While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
5
Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
6
Gabriel's Message (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
7
Away In A Manger (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
8
Unto Us Is Born A Son (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
9
Silent Night (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
10
What Child Is This (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
11
It Came Upon The Midnight Clear (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
12
As With Gladness Men Of Old (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
13
See Amid The Winter's Snow (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
14
The First Nowell (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
15
Quelle est cette odeur agreable (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
16
Once In Royal David's City (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
17
Of The Father's Heart Begotten (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
18
God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
19
Masters In This Hall (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
20
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)
