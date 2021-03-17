Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Classical Winds, Vol. 12: A David Willcocks Christmas

Classical Winds, Vol. 12: A David Willcocks Christmas

Paul Noble

Arabesque Recordings  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

4:45

2

O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

3:33

3

Good King Wenceslas (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:42

4

While Shepherds Watched their Flocks (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:52

5

Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

3:44

6

Gabriel's Message (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:31

7

Away In A Manger (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:29

8

Unto Us Is Born A Son (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:31

9

Silent Night (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

3:12

10

What Child Is This (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:53

11

It Came Upon The Midnight Clear (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

3:15

12

As With Gladness Men Of Old (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:26

13

See Amid The Winter's Snow (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

5:34

14

The First Nowell (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

5:34

15

Quelle est cette odeur agreable (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

4:00

16

Once In Royal David's City (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

2:25

17

Of The Father's Heart Begotten (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

4:44

18

God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

3:48

19

Masters In This Hall (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

4:09

20

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Arr. for Wind Ensemble after David Willcocks)

Paul Noble

3:07

